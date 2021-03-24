Politcal News

Avenue.

Live in downtown charleston, amy russo, fox 24 news.

Jon: investigation continuing into the deadly mass shooting in colorado.

Police say gunman killed ten people ages 20 to 65 at a grocery store.

Police say the alleged shooter, 21-year-old ahmad alissa, is still in custody this morning.

Investigators scoured his home yesterday trying to figure out why he allegedly opened fire with assault rifle.

Memorial has been growing outside the king super grocery store in boulder and trying to get ready to lay the victims to rest.

We .president biden having flags flown at half-staff.

Flags will remain at half-staff until saturday.

Leah: republicans and democrats still far away after recent mass shootings that the left a total of 18 people dead.

President biden urged senators to pass a pair of gun control measures sent over by the house.

The bills would enhance background checks and remove the so-called charlestown loophole and waiting period for getting guns in hands of buyers.

But republicans argue these measures are the first step in democrats plans to take-away guns, which democrats deny.

We are basically heading toward a national gun registry.

That's the only way to make effective the kind of so-called reforms that they want, is to register every firearm in america.

You talk about an infringement on 2nd amendment rights of what that will lead to and we know they also want to confiscate guns.

I know it is not a heavy lift.

We are just trying to close loopholes in existing laws and we still can't get the senate to act.

Leah: biden is supportive of a ban on assault weapons and the white house is not ruling out using an executive order for gun control measures like expanding background checks.

Jon: congressman jim clyburn tweeting after response to mat shooting.

Mass shooting 1010 innocent tent lives.

One thing we normalize is continued gun