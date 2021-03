Police investigating shooting that injured officer, second person in South Sacramento

WITH SACRAMENTO POLICERECENTLY WHAT DO THEY SAY.WELL THEY SAY THIS IS ANACTIVE INVESTIGATION THEY'REREALLY NOT RELEASING MANYDETAILS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENEDBECAUSE THEY'RE STILL IN THEEARLY STAGES OF THISINVESTIGATION, BUT WE KNOW THEDETECTIVES HAVE BEEN ON SCENEFOR NEARLY 6 HOURS NOW AFTERORIGINALLY RESPONDING TO ANAREA OF TANGERINE AVENUE ONREPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED THIS ISTHE 5900 BLOCK OF TANGERINEAVENUE AND THEY SAY ONCE THEYGOT ON SCENE THEY FOUND ANARMED SUSPECT DURING THATENCOUNTER WITH THE SUSPECT THEOFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGHAPPENED SOMEWHERE OUTSIDE ONEOF THE HOMES ALONG THISSTREET.

BOTH THE SUSPECT ANDTHE OFFICER SUSTAINED GUNSHOTWOUNDS.

IT'S NOT CLEAR WHOFIRED THEIR WEAPON FIRST, BUTWE KNOW THE OFFICER WAS TAKENTO A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND ISEXPECTED TO SURVIVE.

AFTERNEGOTIATIONS AND DE ESCALATIONTECHNIQUES THE SUSPECT WASALSO DETAINED AND TAKEN TO ALOCAL HOSPITAL AND THEY AREWE DON'T KNOW WHERE ON THEIRBODY.

THEY WERE INJURED WITHTHOSE GUNSHOT WOUNDS OR THESEVERITY OF THEIR INJURIESRIGHT NOW, BUT WE KNOW THEREARE NO OUTSTANDING SUSPECTS ASYOU MENTIONED WE TALKED WITHSACRAMENTO, POLICE SERGEANTSABRINA BRIGGS SHE TELLS USTHEY'RE FOLLOWING ALL OF THEIROFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGPROTOCOLS.AND HOME SIDE DETECTIVEOBVIOUSLY INVESTIGATESINVOLVED SHOOTINGS.

WE ALSOHAVE THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'SOFFICE AND OUR OFFICE OFPUBLIC SAFETY ANDACCOUNTABILITY.

PROVIDESOVERSHOT OVERSIGHT INTO THISINVESTIGATION.THERE IS AN OVERSIGHT ANDTHERE ISN'T A CONFLICT OFINVESTIGATORS WILL LIKELY BEON SCENE WELL AFTER THE SUNCOMES UP CANVASSING MAKINGSURE THEY GATHER ALL THEEVIDENCE THEY CAN TO PAINT APICTURE OF EXACTLY WHATHAPPENED BEFORE SHOTS WEREFIRED HERE AROUND MIDNIGHT,REPORTING LIVE IN SOUTHSACRAMENTO, OLIVIA DE JANEIROFOX 40 NEWS.

THANK YOU OLIVIA