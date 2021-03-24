USE THIS FOR POLICATL

USE THIS FOR POLITICAL

Shooting in the past week alone president joe biden has once again called for an assault weapons ban and a wave of new gun control measures.

I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common sense steps that will save the lives in the future.

Should not be a partisan issue.

This is an american issue.

We should also ban assault weapons in the process.

Reporter: in boulder, colorado, i'm camilla bernal.

Leah: political news now representative nancy mace going after speaker o the house nancy pelosi after to overturn iowa election results that gave seat to congressman meeks.

They wrote to express disbelief.

Iowans made their choice known at the ballot box and congressman miller meeks was elected fairly.

Jon: state attorney general al wilson says 188 million-dollar multistate settlement has been reached with medical device manufacturer.

In tuesday's announcement wilson accused boston scientific of deceptive marketing in the products for women.

Wilson says the company will have to pay to 47 states as well as the district of columbia.

Of that amount five and a half million dollars will go to south carolina.

We now have a new surgeon general.

Senate confirming dr. vivek who was a top health advisory to biden campaign to pandemic as well as a co-chair and president-elect advisory board during the transition.

Secretary stint as surgeon general and held the host from president obama 2014 to 2017.

Leah: today state transportation subcommittee will review a bill some cyclists and drivers need.

Rachel ellis has more on the 3-foot passing bill and what it would do.

Rachel: good morning.

Charleston move says a new bill can make it safer for cyclists on the road.

We are told it would require drivers to stay at least 3 feet away from cyclists on the road.

Katie zimmerman says the current law is vague and new bill is an important educational tool.

I think there's just a lack of awareness and understanding just about how close motorists are getting and how scary and dangerous it is.

Rachel: state senator larry grooms is chairman of the committee and supports the 3-foot passing bill and says it is all about roadway safety.

I have the bill posted on all of my social media pages.

Reporting in downtown charleston, i'm rachel ellis.