This insane POV video shows the moment a professional freeskier made his way down a natural snow slide that cascades like a wate

This insane POV video shows the moment a professional freeskier made his way down a natural snow slide that cascades like a waterfall.

This insane POV video shows the moment a professional freeskier made his way down a natural snow slide that cascades around him like a waterfall.

Miles Clark, 42, filmed the incredible video as the powder snow flowed around him like a white tsunami as he hit incredible speeds.

He made the run on the famous ‘Terminal Cancer Couloir” in the Ruby Mountains of Nevada - one of the 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America.