Delhi Mizo Student Association holds candlelight vigil in solidarity with Myanmar

In solidarity with people killed in the Myanmar military crackdown, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) organized a candlelight vigil at Mizoram House, Vasant Vihar in New Delhi on March 23.

The program was attended by representatives of different Mizo ethnic groups and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) K Vanlalvena.

On Feb 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency.