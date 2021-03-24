Our Lady of Lourdes Hosts Mobile Blood Drives

School blood dry since the kobe it shut everything down last march, and we're excited.

The students are excited here at st thomas more today, and they're excited about doing what they're used to doing, giving back to the community.

Three.

I think, um, we've been announcing that all week and we're hoping the public comes out and sees us there.

We want anybody to know we're masking, keeping everybody socially distance.

Um and we're disinfecting and it's been safe.

We've been doing this since it began have not shut down.

And we must be doing something right and hydrated and give yourself a good 30 minutes without appointment.

And, you know, trying to have appointment.

But wilkins will be welcomed.

Um you get home