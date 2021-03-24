John Lewis to permanently shut eight more stores

John Lewis is to shut eight more stores in a move which will put 1,465 jobs at risk.The department store retailer told staff on Wednesday morning that it will not reopen the stores after lockdown measures lift, as it undergoes a major shift in strategy to adapt to changing shopping habits.The eight shops set to close comprise four At Home stores in Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester and Tunbridge Wells and four department stores in Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York.