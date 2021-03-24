Regal Cinemas Strikes Deal With Warner Bros. to Show 2021 Movies

Regal Cinemas Strikes Deal With Warner Bros.

To Show 2021 Movies.

The movie theater chain will show films at the same time they are released on HBO Max for the remainder of 2021.

Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, will also have a 45-day exclusivity window for Warner Bros.

Films before they’re released on streaming services in 2022.

We see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros, Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger, via ‘Variety’.

The chain is set to reopen on April 2 with the release of ‘Godzilla vs.

Kong.’.

Warner Bros.

Previously announced it would be releasing new movies in theaters and on HBO Max due to the COVID-19 pandemic