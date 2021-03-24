Plans for First Sustainable City on Mars Unveiled

Plans for First Sustainable City on Mars Unveiled.

Architecture studio ABIBOO has revealed its plans for the first sustainable city on Mars.

.

The goal is to start construction in 2054 and have the city ready for residents by 2100.

.

According to plans, “Nüwa” will be located on Tempe Mensa and feature a population of 250,000 people.

.

The residents will live inside the rock of a steep cliff chosen for the protection it offers from radiation and access it provides to indirect sunlight.

.

ABIBOO envisions tasks will be performed in “macro-buildings” inside the cliff, which will be accessible via an elevator system.

.

A train and bus system will be utilized to transport people.

After a brief period during which Earth will provide Nüwa with supplies, ABIBOO believes the city will become self-sustainable.

The highest point of the cliff will be used to grow crops, which are expected to account for 50 percent of the population’s diet.

.

An animal farming region will be placed at the bottom of the cliff.

.

In terms of getting back to Earth, launch windows for a shuttle service will be open every 26 months with a one-way ticket priced at $300,000.