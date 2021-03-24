Plans for First Sustainable City on Mars Unveiled.
Architecture studio ABIBOO has revealed its plans for the first sustainable city on Mars.
The goal is to start construction in 2054 and have the city ready for residents by 2100.
According to plans, “Nüwa” will be located on Tempe Mensa and feature a population of 250,000 people.
The residents will live inside the rock of a steep cliff chosen for the protection it offers from radiation and access it provides to indirect sunlight.
ABIBOO envisions tasks will be performed in “macro-buildings” inside the cliff, which will be accessible via an elevator system.
A train and bus system will be utilized to transport people.
After a brief period during which Earth will provide Nüwa with supplies, ABIBOO believes the city will become self-sustainable.
The highest point of the cliff will be used to grow crops, which are expected to account for 50 percent of the population’s diet.
An animal farming region will be placed at the bottom of the cliff.
In terms of getting back to Earth, launch windows for a shuttle service will be open every 26 months with a one-way ticket priced at $300,000.