Here's when the COVID-19 vaccine will open to all Indiana residents, plus changes to the mask mandat

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state plans to open vaccine distribution to every Indiana resident 16 and older on March 31.

Major announcements in indiana in the fight against covid 19.

Vaccination eligibility for all hoosier adults are just days away.

Indiana governor eric holcomb made the bombshell announcement earlier this afternoon.

He tackled several issues in addition to vaccine eligibility.

The biggest announcement involved eligibility for vaccines.

Govenor holcomb announced all hoosiers 16 and up will be able to get vaccinated.

That will start next wednesday....march 31st.

He also touched on mask mandates.

The current restrictions will still be in place until april 5th... the statewide face covering mandate will then become a mask "advisory" on april 6th.

The mask mandate will stay in place at all state facilities.

Also... k-12 public schools will continue covid 19 restrictions for the remainder of the school year.

Holcomb added the public health emergency has been extended for 30 days... this is what allows the governor to take action.

It also gives access to federal resources.

He says we're getting closer to seeing relief.

17:52:41,15 "those life delights that i once took for granted are coming back online.

It's up to each and everyone of us to do our part to stay on our course." holcomb says to date..

.12- thousand 5-hundred hoosiers have died because of hoosiers have died because of the virus.