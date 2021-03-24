Teenage boy, 14, dies after falling through roof of derelict building while playing with friends

A 14-year-old boy plunged to his death after falling through the roof of a derelict building while playing with friends.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Torrington Avenue, in Coventry, after the boy fell through the abandoned factory at around 5pm on Tuesday (23/3).

The youngster, who has not been named, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he died a short time later.