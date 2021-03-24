Gender pay gap grows during pandemic

The gender pay gap has grown during the pandemic.
Women in Nevada are earning on average about 16% less than men according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
The gender pay gap has grown during the pandemic.
Women in Nevada are earning on average about 16% less than men according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
The ongoing pandemic has been impacting women's progress at work. That's according to a new study that says the gender gap in..
No matter how modern opposite-sex couples can be in their views on equality, old habits die hard. The COVID-19 pandemic has made..