Egypt's Suez Canal blocked by huge container ship

Seven tug boats have come to the aid of a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday (March 23) and blocked other vessels from transiting one of the world's most important waterways.Shiptracking data on Refinitiv Eikon showed the tug boats surrounding the Rotterdam-bound vessel, which appeared in the tracking maps to still be grounded.
Giant Container Ship Stuck in the Suez Canal Potentially Blocks Food and Vaccine Shipments
Veuer
A nightmare scenario for one of the world’s busiest shipping arteries.