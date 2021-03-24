Egypt's Suez Canal blocked by huge container ship
Seven tug boats have come to the aid of a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday (March 23) and blocked other vessels from transiting one of the world's most important waterways.Shiptracking data on Refinitiv Eikon showed the tug boats surrounding the Rotterdam-bound vessel, which appeared in the tracking maps to still be grounded.