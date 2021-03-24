Covid19: New double mutant found in 18 states across India | Oneindia News

Amid the surges in the new covid infections in India, a new double mutant variant of the virus has been detected in 18 states across the country.
##Covid19 #Coronavirus #CovidVaccination
Amid the surges in the new covid infections in India, a new double mutant variant of the virus has been detected in 18 states across the country.
##Covid19 #Coronavirus #CovidVaccination
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, 43,846 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours,..
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the three new farm laws are death warrants for farmers after meeting a delegation of..