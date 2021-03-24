'Action against Anil Deshmukh necessary...': Analyst Surendra Jondhale

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Maharashtra government, Professor Surendra Jondhale of Mumbai University said that the Uddhav Thackeray administration should take action against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to reinforce a sense of transparency and accountability in the system.

Deshmukh has been accused of corruption by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently transferred amid the storm over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case in which a cop, Sachin Vaze, is the main accused.

