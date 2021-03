Dilip Ghosh's 'wear bermudas' backfires | Pervert, says TMC | Oneindia News

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's 'wear bermudas' comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backfired hugely today; The CBI on Wednesday unearthed a scam linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and registered a case against Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan; National Investigation Agency invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

