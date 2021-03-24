Mayoral Candidate Tim Kelly talks about why he's running. Thursday, meet his opponent Kim White.

Let's just for the next two blocks are on, let's chat will be spending a few minutes with chattanooga mayoral candidate tim kelly tomorrow.

His opponent white will be joining us here in the next week will both be joining us at the same time.

So first of all, tim kell, good morning.

Thanks for sharin some of your busy time here with ... a pleasure to be here quick overview one on her resume qualifies you to be the next mayor of chad.

Well i've got extensive experience in small business and the ownership world.

I spent the last 30 year working with core business of started back five or six businesses here in chattanooga and i say a lot.

You know the business experience gives you a great organizational management.

I know how to run large organizations and in large budgets.

I'm not know confused about the difference in busines and government which are splitting similarities but also spent 30 years in the nonprofit world hear about on the board of 15 or 20 local boards, everything from the the girls club up to being the chairman of the committee foundation.

I've had a good lens on the city fro right how to low side to side in river city cup.

I was only rushing anymore for 10 years with a woman was.

Ms. white was the was the executive director is to have a working relationship to some shortness of going back to your user appear local product in your most your life you were talking about some of the businesses started list offered two second about your soccer endeavor.

What got you have a soccer well i'm always been something i love soccer am old enough and i played the mooresville goalkeeper.

I broke my fingers that you have lots back when i played in, but he wore gloves, a and i had a friend sheldon grizzle said it, we heard your soccer got new frank burke time was mentioned stadium and a new house marketing on a business guy so this little team came together me and hernan friends in within a couple months we we had done we had that team on th field and have the logo done.

I was it was in the early days of facebook so i use that as a marketing tool and lo and behold that our first game we had over thousand fans a week.

Never loo back.

I give the team a plug.

They are chattanooga fc and they play at right here billy stadium and lisa absolutely right.

I shifting gears in your campaign a moment what your big job goals focus is will is education.

Don't tell me where you settled well.

I went back to graduate school and got my mba my 40 somewhat unusual down memory in atlanta and i had a professor who was also a psychiatrist.

We taught in medical school also taught recessional position management, the business school and he and still be sure and certain knowledge that early child education is the single most critical thing we can do for the long-term well-being of society, economy in every way shape and form.

So i because, a child is six years old.

The bread is baked in other the brains are wired.

And so those early years are the most years and that happens to be the sole responsibility really of the city county.

You know takes care k-12 but but the best thing the city can do is make sure were we have affordable, accessible early child education to what extent do you try to reach the timings that you said that the city is not in the school business or the leave that's all.

Now is if you're elected.

I was your administration going t complement what accounting does well by working directly with dr. johnson on his goals and objectives which hasn't been the case so much in talking to dr. johnson.

I think they can they can use a better partner, more collaborative partner.

The city and we want to help them reach their goals on a big fan of the community schools on the human big fan of skilled trades education is the way as a way to build wealth in our community.

There right jobs and skilled trades and not a lot of people not enough people coming into the the pipeline apprenticeship in the city can help with that one of the things you talked about in your advertisements that we are seeing here is affordable housing.

Absalom, some people say chattanooga is overpopulated housing.

Some people say we don't have enough where you stand.

We do not have enough i'm an economist at heart and this is ultimately about supply and demand.

We we have to increase the supply of housing my realtor friends tell me you usually their 2500 to 3000 house on the market at any given time in our area and there.

I'm hundred now so it starts with with making it easier for builders to build in chattanooga under standards.

We can't compromise our standards and are planning standards, but we can make it that we can streamline the process and then we can use innovative tools lik a community land trust to to to make sure that the housing is affordable for people here because a lot of the new housin it's going up is affordable and that's contributing directly to our homelessness problem is also an epidemic in the homeless situation is what it out.

Rapid terrible you can get in the car right here right now.

Drive less than half a mile biggest homeless encampments in the city is all the way up words three and $4 million homes are located.

I'm going across from my business will road on i know and will go there visit with hi occasionally they deserve.

They need our compassion, but the city has got to the more proactive in providing solutions to place well.

What would the city.

Believe it or not is getting $39.8 million from the federal government around coven relief.

This is a direct result many times of economic distress related the decode pandemic.

The counties also getting $70 million in federally.

I think a good deal about money.

Music needs to go to help solve this from our temps we had to take a break around, we're back with more with chattanooga mayoral candidates mr. tim kelly by the way early voting is underway