Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Top 10 Best Weapons In Monster Hunter Games

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:38s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Best Weapons In Monster Hunter Games
Top 10 Best Weapons In Monster Hunter Games

Monster Hunter games are known for 2 things: huge monsters and huge weapons!

For this list, we’ll be naming off the best weapon types in the “Monster Hunter” franchise.

Monster Hunter games are known for 2 things: huge monsters and huge weapons!

For this list, we’ll be naming off the best weapon types in the “Monster Hunter” franchise.

Our countdown includes Sword & Shield, Gunlance, Hunting Horn, Great Sword, Dual Blades and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like