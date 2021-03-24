Top 10 Best Weapons In Monster Hunter Games

Monster Hunter games are known for 2 things: huge monsters and huge weapons!
For this list, we’ll be naming off the best weapon types in the “Monster Hunter” franchise.
Our countdown includes Sword & Shield, Gunlance, Hunting Horn, Great Sword, Dual Blades and more!
