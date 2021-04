Inside A $39M Penthouse Where Central Park Is The Yard

Today Architectural Digest takes you to the Upper East Side of Manhattan to visit a luxurious pre-war penthouse on the market for $39,000,000.

The Marquand at 11 East 68th Street is immediately adjacent to Madison Avenue and its array of high-end shops, while the magnificent Central Park waits right outside your door.

With 2600 ft.

Of outdoor terrace situated minutes from the best the city has to offer, whether downtown or up, 11 East 68th Street is urban life at its most refined.