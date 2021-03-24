Watch: Salman Khan gets 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine; Aamir Khan tests positive

Salman Khan revealed he has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actor took to Twitter and confirmed the news of him getting the first jab.

This came soon after a video of his visit to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital was shared online.

On Wednesday afternoon, Salman and his entourage were seen entering the hospital.

The Bigg Boss 14 host had his face covered with a mask while visiting hospital.

Salman did not stop for the paparazzi and made his way into the building.

Salman maintained a reasonable distance while his staff tried to control the crowd.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The actor is the latest A-lister Bollywood celebrity to contract the disease.