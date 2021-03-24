NASA to Fly First Ever Aircraft on Another Planet

The end of what NASA described as a difficult 6-year journey has come to an end as they previewed the planned flight for its “ingenuity” helicopter on Mars… the first ever aircraft set to fly on another planet.
Amaze Lab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
