Guy Tattoos Prime Minister's Cartoon on His Leg

This guy decided to tattoo Prime Minister's cartoon on his leg after his followers on social media looked intrigued by the idea.
He called a tattoo artist over to his place and took over the needle after he prepared the base for him to work on.
After struggling with the needle against his skin for a bit, he successfully tattooed the Prime Minister's cartoon on his leg by tracing over it.
