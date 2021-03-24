Man arrested twice in 24 hours

A LEXINGTON MAN WAS ARRESTED TWICE IN A 24 HOUR PERIOD ON TUESDAY.

Samir isakagic is facing multiple drug trafficking charges.

The first arrest happened at 1:09 am after being accused of trying to traffic 40 pounds of marijuana.

After a partial bond was posted he left jail.

Then just 4 hours after leaving jail he was arrested again around 9:30 that night after he was pulled over for a traffic stop and a drug dog appeared to smell drugs in the vehicle.

After a search... police found a pound of marijuana... he was taken back to jail and is scheduled to appear in court on april 9th for his first charges according to court records.

