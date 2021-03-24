A pet owner was baffled after he noticed his cat's missing GPS collar was moving around his neighbourhood -- after it was "eaten by a rat"

Andy Kindell, 52, bought moggy Alex a special £130 collar with a GPS tracking chip so he could monitor the cat's location via an app on his phone.

The one-year-old kitty came home without the collar - and with a nasty injury on its paw - so Andy immediately logged into his app to track down the pricey gadget.