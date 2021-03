No vaccine shortage in country: NITI Aayog

While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on March 24, the member of (Health) in NITI Aayog, Dr Vinod K Paul said there is no shortage of COVID vaccines in the country.

Dr Paul said, "We have adequate supplies of vaccine for the COVID-19 vaccination program that has been brought forth." "There is no inadequacy of vaccine supply," he added.