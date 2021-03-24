Manipur CM inaugurates waste-to-energy plant

Manipur Chief Minister N.

Biren Singh virtually inaugurated Waste to Energy Plant developed under Manipur Urban Development Agency (MUDA) Department at Lamdeng in Imphal on March 23.

The Plant was developed on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model with a Tripartite Agreement with MAHUD, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) and Innovative Eco-Care Pvt Ltd., and Thermotech System Ltd (IEC-TSL).

Addressing the media, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the project, which is the first of its kind, was a long-awaited project as Solid Waste Management had been one of the major environmental concerns in the state.

The function was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Principal Secretary P.K.

Singh, Director, MAHUD Th Harikumar and other government and company officials among others.