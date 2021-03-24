The City of Maryville lifts its mask mandate

Missouri western campus.

Joseph not alone in putting an end to its mask mandate.maryville's city council also passing a vote last night to end the city's mandate.leaving the decision up to individual businesses on whether or not to require masks.kq2's mitchell riberal has more on the reactions from officials <<<<<<<<<< mitchell riberal reportingyou won't find masks required in maryville anymore sot: greg mcdanel: city manager: "i think the face covering ordinance that was approved in july has served its purpose."

Maryville's city council voting monday to lift the mask order the decision up to individual places for whether or not masks will be required inside ((sot))nate blackford: those who are comfortable will remove their masks and certainly those who feel like they want to take the precaution will continue to wear masks, and it will be certainly be a personal choice while the mask mandate may be gone health officials say don't let your guard down.sot: nate blackford: president of mosaic: "obviously rates are down significantly in our community.

So we support that decision.

At the same time, we still believe that it's best to wear masks and social distance are actually really social distance when and where you can and wear masks, if you cant" while the mosaic supports the city's decision over at northwest missouri state university will still remain in place sot: matt baker: vp of student affairs: "our mitigation policy says when six foot of social distance can't be maintained.

So if you're in the library on the third floor, and there's nobody else there, you take your mask off.

We do ask when people enter the through a building, they don't, they believe, leave their and while some sigh of relief covid-19 is not over blackford: president of mosaic: "we will masks here for for some period of we were the first to do we'll be the last to stop doing it."

Joseph, individual businesses and organizations can continue to have their own mask mandates