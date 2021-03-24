Play of the Day: St. Stanislaus retires Jacob Lindgren’s #19 jersey

- alright taylor, let's head to m- alma mater for the w-x-x-v play- of the day... which goes to st.- stanislaus alum jacob lindgren.- on saturday... the rock-a- chaw- retired his number 19...- almost 10 years after his - graduation.

- the one they call strikeout - factory... helped lead s-s-c to- the - - - - 4-a state championship, in- 2010... and was the highest - drafted player out of high- school... in the history of - hancock county.

- he went on to sign, with- mississippi state... where he - played in the college world - series championship, in - 20-13... before being drafted i- the second round, by the- new york yankees... in 20-14.

- he would later spend some time,- with the atlanta braves - organization... and is now- trying to revive his career,- with the- chicago white sox... after two- tommy john surgeries.

- so congrats to one of