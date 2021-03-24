When to Replace Every Household Textile

Most of us aren't refreshingor replacing our most often usedhousehold textiles at the proper rate.Ultimately, when a towel's threadsbegin to pull—or you notice alingering odor—it's time to toss it.You can expect body and handtowels to last between two to fiveyears depending on their quality.Bath mats should be washed everyone to two weeks in addition to beinghung up after each use to dry.You should rotate in new ones annually.You should wash sheetsand pillowcases weekly.Fortunately, quality sheets only get betterover time, and should last a decade