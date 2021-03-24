Terrified cat meets the Easter Bunny and is not happy about it

Amy S.
Captures her cat's reaction to seeing a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume.
The cat stands on the kitchen counter making funny noises with its back arched.
The clip is from May 5, 2020.
Amy S.
Captures her cat's reaction to seeing a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume.
The cat stands on the kitchen counter making funny noises with its back arched.
The clip is from May 5, 2020.
Amy S.
Captures her cat's reaction to seeing a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume.
The cat stands on the kitchen counter making funny noises with its back arched.
The clip is from May 5, 2020.