Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Terrified cat meets the Easter Bunny and is not happy about it

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 1 views
Terrified cat meets the Easter Bunny and is not happy about it
Terrified cat meets the Easter Bunny and is not happy about it

Amy S.

Captures her cat's reaction to seeing a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume.

The cat stands on the kitchen counter making funny noises with its back arched.

The clip is from May 5, 2020.

Amy S.

Captures her cat's reaction to seeing a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume.

The cat stands on the kitchen counter making funny noises with its back arched.

The clip is from May 5, 2020.

You might like