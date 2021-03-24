Progress Made On Wellness Center

Construction continues on a shared community and school district wellness center in clear lake.

The nearly 89 thousand square foot center will include an indoor track ?*- turf field ?

"* multi?

"*purpos courts and much more.

Clear lake schools superintenden t doug gee (g) says all the feedback he's heard from faculty and students is positive ?

"* and everyone's excited for it's opening date in december.

Xxx "the students are really excited about it.

I don't know if they realize the enormity of that and what that's going to look like inside, but i think when they see it, i think they'll be impressed."

The city of clear lake is looking for candidates to sit on the 5?

"* member board that will oversee the fitness center.

