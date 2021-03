Maine couple creates skincare product made with lobster

HERE'S WMTW NEWS EIGHT'SSTEVE MINICH WITH THISWEEK'S MADE IN MAINE.

(00-55-34)(PATRICKBREEDING/FOUNDER, MARINSKINCARE)"THIS IS THECIRCULATORY FLUID THATCOMES FROM LOBSTERS."IT'S THAT LITTLE BIT OFBODILY FLUID ,,, A PROTIENTHAT ALLOWS A LOBSTER TOHEAL WOUNDS EVENREGENERATE CLAWS... ANDNOW ITS THE FOUNDATION FORMARIN SKINCARE'SHYDRATION CREAM...(00-55-47)(BREEDING)"SO WE DO A LITTLE BIT OFCHEMISTRY AND TAKE THIS OUTOF THE FLUID AND USE IT AS OUTACTIVE INGREDIENT."PATRICK BREEDING AND HISPARTNER AMBER BOUTIETTE(BOOT- EE-ET) OPERATEMARIN FROM THEIR HOME INSOUTH PORTLAND,,,THAT CHEMISTY, THE TWOLEARNED AS U-MAINE GRADSTUDENTS RESEARCHING WAYSTO FIND MORE VALUE INLOBSTER BY- PRODUCTS,,,IT JUST SO HAPPENED AT THETIME....(01-17-27)(AMBERBOUTIETTE/MARIN)"YOU CAN SEE I'D HAVE ITHERE ON MY CHEEKS JUST LIKETHAT ALL AROUND MY FACE."AMBER WAS SUFFERING FROMSEVERE EXCEMA,,,,, SOTESTING A TRIAL FORMULA OFTHEIR 'LOBSTER LOTION,WITHIN DAYS, SHE SAYS, HERFACE BEGAN TO CLEAR....(01-14-31)(AMBER)"I WAS KIND OF PATIENTZERO WITH EXCIMA FOR PEOPLETRYING IT SO, AFTER ITWORKED ON MY SKIN WEREALIZED THAT THIS WASSOMETHING REALLYINCREDIBLE THAT WE NEEDEDTO SHARE WITH OTHERPEOPLE."WITH PATENTS ALREADYAPPLIED FOR,,,, PATRICKAND AMBER LAUNCHED THEIRPRODUCT IN LATE 2020,,TEAMING WITH PORTLAND SEAFOOD COMPANY LUKESLOBSTER,,,, THAT'S WHEREMARIN COLLECTS THE LOBSTERPROTEIN --- REMOVING THEFLUID DURINGPROCESSING..... IN THEPAST,, THAT FLUID WOULDHAVE LITTERALLY GONE DOWNTHE DRAIN...(01-07-55)(PATRICK)"WE FOUND A WAY TO GO IN,SUSTAINABLY COLLECT ITFROM LOBSTERS THAT AREGOING TO BECOME SEAFOODANYWAY SO IT BECOMES A VALUEADDED PRODUCT FORPROCESSORS."--NATS OF CREAM ON HAND--OTHER INGREDIENTSINCLUDE SHEA BUTTER,COCONUT OIL AND VITAMIN E,,BUT, WHAT THEY TOUT AS THEHEALING PROPERTIES,, ARETHE SAME THAT HEALLOBSTER,, WHAT'SSCIENTIFICALLY CALLED AMARINE GLYCOPROTIEN,,,(01-14-05)(AMBER)"I THINK THATEVENTUALLY IT WOULD HAVEBEEN STUMBLED UPON BECAUSETHE PROPERTIES THAT THISHAS IS UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSETHAT'S ON THE MARKET."(01-07-44)"YOU THINK ABOUTLOBSTER PROCESSING AND YOUTHINK ABOUT THE MEAT, SOMEPEOPLE ARE STARTING TO USETHE SHELL, WE USE THECIRCULATORY FLUID."FOR THE RECORD,, THEACTUAL TUBES OF LOTION AREPRODUCED OUTSIDE OF MAINEBUT EVERYTHING E