Prince Harry Joins BetterUp as Chief Impact Officer.

The Duke of Sussex announced his new role at the startup, which provides mental health services and coaching to clients, on Tuesday.

What caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company's mission... , Prince Harry, via blog post.

... to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity.

, Prince Harry, via blog post.

Prince Harry will be expected to provide input on product strategy decisions and charitable contributions.

He and his wife, Meghan Markle, also founded Archewell Productions and Audio after moving to California