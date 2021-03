Women's History Month: Wilma Rudolph

After battling both polio and scarlet fever as a kid, Wilma Rudolph was told she would never walk again.

She battled, and by age 12 Rudolph was walking.

Just 4 years later, she won her first Olympic medal in track and field.

Rudolph is the first American woman to earn 3 gold medals in one Olympics, which cemented her nickname: "The Fastest Woman in the World".