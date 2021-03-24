Trade workers sought around region

Throughout the pandemic, trade unions say they are struggling to get people to join their training programs and workforces.

We've brought everybody in that's ever applied that was interested and right now, we're struggling to get people to even consider coming into the apprentice program" north atlantic states regional council carpenters rep, bill maxim, has a guess as to part of the reason why: enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic 8:03 "it does provide additional incentive to not necessarily seek out employment and that's been one of the biggest challenges, to actually get people off the couch and out to work" right now, with projects like cree, in marcy, the downtown utica hospital, the nexus center and local apartment buildings...the demand for union carpenters outweighs the supply 12:04 "so many projects came to fruition in such a short time period that it's unprecedented around here to experience what we're experiencing" enter community advocate, patrick johnson 20:55 "i think when we put options on the table for people that otherwise would be idle, it's wonderful" patrick works with a lot of young people who have the ability and energy, but could maybe use some direction and structure.

So he met recently with bill maxim, of the carpenters union, to see if two needs could be met. Salary and benefits add up to almost $50 an hour.

You learn and earn on the job.

