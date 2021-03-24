ISDH partners with Indianapolis Motor Speedway & IU Health for mass vaccination clinic

The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IU Health to host a multi-day mass vaccination clinic at the speedway to protect Hoosiers from COVID-19.

Jeff the governor announced today that there will be a new mass vaccination clinic taking place at indianapolis motor speedway starting april 1 and will run for 16 days.

This comes as the state will open up vaccine eligibility for everyone in the state of indiana as of march 31st.

The mass vaccination clinics will take place from april 1st through april 3rd.

April 13th through the 18th and april 24th through april 30th.

Each day those sites will operate from 9 a- m to 7 p-m.

The indiana department of health partnered with ims and iu health to host the multi-day mass vaccination clinic and is supported by the indiana national guard.

Up to 6,000 johnson and johnson vaccines will be administered each day.

While the vaccine will be open to everyone 16 and older at the time of these mass vaccinations.

16 year olds and 17 years old swont be able to get their vaccine at ims. when we look at 16 and 17 year olds they will need to sign up and make sure they are looking for at a site that is a pfsizer site because only pfizer has the eua the approval the emergency use authorization approval for down to the age of 16.

Dr. box says their website will start to reflect which sites provide the pfizer vaccine once the vaccine eligibility opens up.

She did add that 16 and 17 year olds will have to get a parents approval before they can get the vaccine.

And this just in to the news room the tippecanoe county health department has announced that the health officer's order pertaining to social gatherings that went into effect on november 4, 2020 is rescinded.

It has been rolled back due to tippecanoe county being designated as blue on the department of healths color coded map.

That means that bars and resturants can operate at 100 percent with social distancing in mind.

