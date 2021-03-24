Cool footage from Iceland volcano eruption

Just a casual volcano in Iceland that erupted and spitting out some lava March 19, 2021.
Thousands have flocked to a volcano in Iceland which erupted near the capital, Reykjavik.
Lava started to burst through a crack in Mount Fagradalsfjall on Friday evening, in the first eruption of its kind in more than 800 years.
Another angle of volcano in Iceland that erupted and spitting out some lava at night March 19, 2021 in Mount Fagradalsfjall.
The aerial view of a volcanic eruption at Geldingadalur in Iceland looked horrifying. Pipping hot lava from the carters continued..
A volcanic eruption near the Fagradalsfjall mountain in Iceland has gone viral online. The volcano, situated about 40 kms away from..