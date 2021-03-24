Cool footage from Iceland volcano eruption

Thousands have flocked to a volcano in Iceland which erupted near the capital, Reykjavik.

Just a casual volcano in Iceland that erupted and spitting out some lava March 19, 2021.

Lava started to burst through a crack in Mount Fagradalsfjall on Friday evening, in the first eruption of its kind in more than 800 years.

Another angle of volcano in Iceland that erupted and spitting out some lava at night March 19, 2021 in Mount Fagradalsfjall.