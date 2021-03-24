5:00 - Bringing Awareness to Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in men and in women.

Jamie kiefner found out she had colon cancer last august.

She is only 40 years old.

She told news 10 how a colonoscopy saved her from a long battle with cancer kiefner emphasized there's a misconception that "only" older people get colon cancer.

But that doesn't mean you should dismiss what your body is telling you.

If you have a concern..

It's best to have it checked out immediately.

The american cancer society now says you should start preventitve screenings after age 45.

Kiefner was only 40 years old when she the doctors told her she had cancer.

The best advice she has for the community is to take action early!

"the biggest thing about colon cancer is if you treat it early it is incredibly treatable but if you let it go too long then you are putting yourself in a position for chemo therapy and other problems and maybe a less positive outcome."

While screening and early detection are important in prevention... not everyone has the same experience as jamie.

Symptoms of colon cancer may include the following..

A change in bowel habits..

Blood in your stool..

Diarrhea or constipation..

Abdominal pain or aches that don't go away..

And unexplained weight loss.

If you experience these possible symptoms..

