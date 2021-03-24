Energy Benchmark Program

The city of rochester is encouraging businesses and building owners to track their energy use and find ways to save money on utility bills.

It's part of the third year of what's known as "the energy benchmarking program."

"* the city sas the benchmarking program is a way for buildings to really keep track of energy use..and compare it to other similar buildings.

It's been in place since 2019 and began with 90 participants..

That's since grown to 112 properties.

The program can show if there are certain days of the week or times of year when energy and water usage seem to be higher than normal.

Participants can then identify money saving solutions.

Sustainability coordinator lauren jensen says its a positive program for both the city and businesses.

Financially it's good for you to manage your energy efficiency and help reduce some of those utility costs.

It helps the city in return then with lowering the energy usage and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.

The city says offices, nonprofits, hotels, hospitals and apartment buildings are just some of the facilities able to participate.

Businesses interested in the benchmarking program can submit their data to the program by june first.

