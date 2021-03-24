Amazon Delivery Drivers Must Sign ‘Biometric Consent’ Forms or Risk Losing Job

This week, Amazon delivery drivers nationwide were prompted to sign a “biometric consent” form.

The form will grant Amazon permission to track a driver's location, movement and biometric data via AI-powered cameras.

This Technology tracks vehicle location and movement, including miles driven, speed, acceleration, braking, turns, and following distance ... as a condition of delivery packages for Amazon, you consent to the use of Technology, Amazon, via Vice.

If a driver refuses to “consent to the use of the Technology” outlined, they lose their job.

There are around 75,000 Amazon delivery drivers in the United States.

Amazon first announced its plan to install AI-powered cameras in its delivery vans in February.

The company said the technology would be used to improve “safety” and “quality of the delivery experience.” .

At the time, some drivers quit over the coming changes because they viewed it as an invasion of privacy.