Amazon Delivery Drivers Must Sign ‘Biometric Consent’ Forms or Risk Losing Job.
This week, Amazon delivery drivers nationwide were prompted to sign a “biometric consent” form.
.
The form will grant Amazon permission to track a driver's location, movement and biometric data via AI-powered cameras.
This Technology tracks vehicle location and movement, including miles driven, speed, acceleration, braking, turns, and following distance ... as a condition of delivery packages for Amazon, you consent to the use of Technology, Amazon, via Vice.
If a driver refuses to “consent to the use of the Technology” outlined, they lose their job.
.
There are around 75,000 Amazon delivery drivers in the United States.
.
Amazon first announced its plan to install AI-powered cameras in its delivery vans in February.
The company said the technology would be used to improve “safety” and “quality of the delivery experience.” .
At the time, some drivers quit over the coming changes because they viewed it as an invasion of privacy.