Indiana Health Officials cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Per 100-thousand people.

Indiana governor eric holcomb held his weekly covid-19 press conference today.

He detailed announcements we first told you about last night.

As we explained at 5 o'clock..

The governor spoke on new vaccine eligibility..

And when restrictions will loosen.

News 10's dominic miranda joins us now live in our newsroom.

He has more information on vaccine shipments.

Indiana state health commissioner dr. kristina box said today... nearly 1 point 7 million hoosiers have received at least 1 dose of a vaccine.

Just under 20 percent of hoosiers who are eligible are fully vaccinated.

Dr. box spoke more today on what state health officials are tracking as we move forward with vaccination efforts.

[take pkg incue: dr. box says outcue: **bite** you can get duration:1:12] pk} dr. box says the state is moving in the right direction... and it's extremely encouraging that on march 31st... hoosiers 16 and up will become eligible for the vaccine.

However... nearly 1 point 4 million hoosiers under 16 aren't eligible for a vaccine.

That's due to the 3 vaccines not being authorized for those younger than 16.

"while i hope that the current clinical trials in children ages 12-17 result in an expansion of eligibility for those groups sometime this summer, it's unrealistic to think that children under 12 will be eligible for vaccine for quite sometime."

That's why dr. box says it's imperative to get vaccinated if you are an adult... to protect indiana's youth.

She also recommends that hoosiers still wear masks.

Still wear masks.

This not only protects vulnerable populations from covid-19... but flu numbers are extremely low as a result of this protective measure.

Finally... doctor box says the state is receiving 38 thousand doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine this week.... and there's been an overall increase in vaccine shipments..

"please be patient.

There will be a vaccine for everyone who wants one.

To make sure that that's sooner rather than later.

Be sure to be willing to get the first vaccine you can get" when allocating doses of vaccine to hoosier counties..

Dr. box says the statte looks at county population..current vaccine inventory...and the number of vaccine clinics in the county.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm dominic miranda news 10