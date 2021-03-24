Skip to main content
Racing drone flies through flamethrower from Avengers in slow motion

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This flamethrower was shot at a local Cleveland, Ohio spot where part of the Marvel movie Avengers was filmed.

This was filmed on an FPV racing drone.

Drone flies over the fire coming out of the flame thrower on March 16.

