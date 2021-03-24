Boyd's Luke Stum to Vols as Preferred Walk on

Boyd buchanan defensive end luke stum will be in tennessee orange next year.

After signing with centre college in february, stum has decided to flip over to be a preferred walk-on for the vols.

Stum says connecting with former bucs player -- now tennessee defensive scouting coordinator -- trey johnson helped make it happen -- and he can't wait to be a part of coach josh heupel's new team.

Luke stum: "something that trey johnson told us is that the new atmosphere is going to be a lot of like accountability and it's going to be like a new ship.

I'm really excited about that, honestly.

I think he's new and i'm new so it's going to be just going up