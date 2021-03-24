As the need for blood becomes greater, Baesler's host drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
(WTHI) - There has been an even bigger need for blood over the past year, and on Wednesday, you had the chance to step up and help.
Experts say with one blood donation you can save three lives.
Blood has been an even bigger need in the past year.
Today..
"you" had a chance to step up and help those in our community.
Baesler's market in terre haute hosted a blood drive.
Many made appointments to give.
It included a woman who hasn't given blood in years..
She says she's glad to help those who need it.
"i've been wanting to do this.
While i was isolated with covid and didn't feel comfortable going out and doing it.
So, when i saw baesler's was having this blood drive, i decided that's my opportunity..
" if you'd like to give blood but you missed today's drive..
You can go to "versiti blood center" in