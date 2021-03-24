A Time to Gather

Joseph Museums joins KQ2's Jodie O'Brien to discuss everything from a trip to Pella, Iowa to an Easter egg hunt.

C1 the 85th annual tulip festival and an egg hunt are two events happening in st.

Joseph.

Cristina, you have a ton of stuff to tell us about.

Where do we even begin?

Let's start with our trip may fiveth and sixth.

I have it jam packed full of fun and exciting stuff to do and it's also going to give you a wonderful dutch history.

We're going to stop on the way up at a nice winery and get a good tour there.

And then we're going to head on up into pela and spend the time to have a wonderful dinner and get a traditional dutch dance.

Then after that, the next day we're going to spend the whole day in pela and really get involved in the culture and learn about the dutch history as well.

This is such a wonderful trip every year.

It's always on my bucket list to do this.

Yeah.

It's $288 or 298 for museum members and this includes a luxury motor coach, the double occupancy accommodations at the royal amsterdam hotel.

Meals, snacks, tips, that's really a bargain for a small get away.

It's a wonderful nice two day get away and not only are you getting away but you're learning about the history of the pela area.

We have much more coming up too.

I know you have an easter egg hunt.

April 3rd.

Free easter egg hunt at the wyeth mansion.

We are doing time slots so it's covid safe and people feel more comfortable coming out and enjoying the springtime easter event.

Right now you can apply online at our website, so, go to events and go to the easter egg hunt and sign your kids up there.

And the majong tournament is coming up.

We have a majong tournament coming up.

We are doing two days in may for the majong.

Also covid safe.

We have 10 tables per day.

So ladies need to sign up and it's $100 per table.

And we'll just have to talk to you in a couple weeks about the branson trip.

We will talk to you again about the branson trip coming up.

And you have a lot going on.

Thank you cristina for all you're doing.

Thank you for having me.

Sure.