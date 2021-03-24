Rapheal Davis hosts basketball camp

Basketball player is back in west lafayette ..

Andrew pogar joins us now to tell us why ..

While at purdue ..

Rapheal davis was known for locking down an opponent's top perimeter player ..

The accolades certainly back that up..

Davis was the big ten defensive player of the year in 20-15.

Today, he's taking on a different role ..

Handing out assists ..

The fort wayne native has spent the last three days back in greater lafayette hosting his third ever basketball camp ... but as j-d arland tells us ..

This camp is bigger than basketball ..

Rapheal davis: this week is the first basketball camp here in west lafayette.

First time back since i graduated from purdue.

Having a basketball camp for the kids of west lafayette for our fans is something i've always wanted to do once you leave purdue like myself the fans turn into family and to me it's like being back with the family having the camp for the kids (nat pop( rapheal davis: the town supported me when we were last place in the big ten so it's nothing for me to come and spend a few days and give back to the kids who were in those stands cheering when we were down 30 (nat pop( rapheal davis: having camps around the country is something i've always dreamed of doing and now it's our first one here in lafayette.

Aj hammons came through, i've got lewis jackson here with me.

It's just been a good week so far (nat pop( lewis jackson: it's good being able to come back and give back to this community that supported you since your college days and even further in life and it's nothing but joy to come back and help.

I've been playing basketball my whole life and not to give ck some of my knowledge and be a part of it i think would be a disservice on my end because the game of basketball has done nothing but great things for me.

Davis' organization bigger than basketball is planning two more camps in greater lafayette this year...