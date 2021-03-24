5pm Stop Asian Hate Rally 03.24.2021

MORE THAN A HUNDRED PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER TODAY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY FOR A "STOP ASIAN HATE RALLY"

It comes after the mass shooting over a week ago in atlanta that left eight people dead...including six asian american women.

The u-k rally today showed solidarity and condemned hate against asian americans.

One speaker compared hate to a virus...saying there's currently no vaccine...but you can be that vaccine.

Here's what a u-k professor attending... youling xiong had to say.

Youling xiong: "everybody living in this world, we should respect human nature.

We are all human beings, regardless of color, ethnic background, where this person is from.

We're all humans.

As a human, we need to respect each other."

Xiong also says he felt overwhelmed... and the amount of people that showed up... shows a lot