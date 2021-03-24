5pm Keeneland Weekend Spring Meet Sold Out

THE TRACK SAYS THERE ARE A LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR OTHER DAYS...REMEMBER THE TRACK DOESN'T RACE ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS.

More on that later in sports.

If you wanted to get general admission tickets for a weekend at keeneland's upcoming spring meet...too late...the track says they're sold out...and they just went on sale today.

It's first-come, first-serve...all tickets are sold online...maximum limit of six.

You must get them ahead of time on keeneland's website...we have a link on our website...wtvq.com the track will enforce covid-19 safety protocols and implement new initiatives like mobile ticketing and cashless pay..

The meet runs april 2nd through the