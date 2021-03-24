THE TRACK SAYS THERE ARE A LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR OTHER DAYS...REMEMBER THE TRACK DOESN'T RACE ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS.
5pm Keeneland Weekend Spring Meet Sold Out
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 1 views
More on that later in sports.
If you wanted to get general admission tickets for a weekend at keeneland's upcoming spring meet...too late...the track says they're sold out...and they just went on sale today.
L3: abc 36 news white keeneland spring meet weekend tickets sold-out the track says there are a limited number of tickets available for other days...remember the track doesn't race on mondays and tuesdays.
It's first-come, first-serve...all tickets are sold online...maximum limit of six.
You must get them ahead of time on keeneland's website...we have a link on our website...wtvq.com the track will enforce covid-19 safety protocols and implement new initiatives like mobile ticketing and cashless pay..
The meet runs april 2nd through the