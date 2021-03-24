Today News 25’s Toni Miles shows us one WWII veteran here in South Mississippi with a sharp memory a

Today News 25’s Toni Miles shows us one WWII veteran here in South Mississippi with a sharp memory and heroic tales of his first-hand experience and participation in world-changing events now chronicled in an oral history by the Brown Condor Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport.

