The Prince of Wales said he is “delighted” to be back in Greece, as he paid tribute to the country where his father was born almost 100 years ago.Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were guests at an official state dinner at the presidential mansion in Athens for the country’s Bicentenary Independence Day celebrations.
Charles: Greece has a special place in my heart
Belfast Telegraph